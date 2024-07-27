Over 1,600-tonne lithium deposits found in Mandya

July 27, 2024

New Delhi: Lithium deposits have been discovered in Mandya and Yadgiri districts of Karnataka, according to Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences who mentioned it in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha yesterday.

The Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), a unit under the Department of Atomic Energy, identified these resources.

Following initial reports of lithium reserves found between 2020 and February 2021, there has been little action from the authorities. The Minister’s announcement has renewed hopes for the potential development of these resources in Karnataka.

Preliminary surveys, including surface and limited subsurface exploration conducted by AMD, have confirmed the presence of 1,600 tonnes of lithium in the pegmatites of the Marlagalla-Allapatna area in Mandya district.

Lithium, an element first discovered in 1817 by Johan August Arfvedson and named after the Greek word ‘lithos’ meaning stone is highly sought after globally. Known for its use in ceramics, glass, telecommunications and aerospace industries, lithium is particularly critical for producing lithium-ion batteries, lubricating grease, high-energy additives in rocket propellants, optical modulators for mobile phones, and as a precursor for tritium used in thermonuclear reactions (fusion).

The unique properties and applications of lithium, especially in nuclear technology, classify it as a ‘prescribed substance’ under the Atomic Energy Act of 1962, giving AMD the authority to explore lithium resources across various geological domains in India.