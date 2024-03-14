Guarantee convention in city tomorrow
News

Guarantee convention in city tomorrow

March 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Elaborate arrangements are being made at Maharaja’s College Grounds ahead of tomorrow’s convention of beneficiaries of State Government’s five Guarantee Schemes.

CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and other Cabinet Ministers will be taking part in the event. Beneficiaries of guarantee schemes from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu are expected to attend the convention at 11 am.

German tents have been erected and seating arrangements  made for people arriving from across Mysuru and surrounding districts. Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra inspected the venue to oversee the arrangements this morning.

Guarantee conventions at various locations are being organised to highlight the welfare programmes launched by the State Government. The convention has gained importance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.  Meanwhile, the City Police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of tomorrow’s event.

Speaking to Star of Mysore DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj said that separate enclosures were being made for the entry and exit of VVIPs and general public.

The Police will also deploy bomb detection and disposal squads and fire extinguishers at the spot to prevent untoward incidents. Drinking water and mobile toilet arrangements will also be made at the venue.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching