Guarantee convention in city tomorrow

March 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Elaborate arrangements are being made at Maharaja’s College Grounds ahead of tomorrow’s convention of beneficiaries of State Government’s five Guarantee Schemes.

CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and other Cabinet Ministers will be taking part in the event. Beneficiaries of guarantee schemes from Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu are expected to attend the convention at 11 am.

German tents have been erected and seating arrangements made for people arriving from across Mysuru and surrounding districts. Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra inspected the venue to oversee the arrangements this morning.

Guarantee conventions at various locations are being organised to highlight the welfare programmes launched by the State Government. The convention has gained importance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, the City Police have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of tomorrow’s event.

Speaking to Star of Mysore DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj said that separate enclosures were being made for the entry and exit of VVIPs and general public.

The Police will also deploy bomb detection and disposal squads and fire extinguishers at the spot to prevent untoward incidents. Drinking water and mobile toilet arrangements will also be made at the venue.