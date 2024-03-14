Lok Sabha poll: Check-posts set up in District

March 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With just a few weeks away for the LS polls, the District Administration in association with the District Police, have set up check-posts on Highways, State Highways and all other entry and exit roads of the city and district.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DCP M. Muthuraj said that the check-posts have been set up for effective implementation of Model Code of Conduct that comes into effect once the poll schedule is announced.

Pointing out that each checkpost has been installed with CCTV cameras and adequate number of Police personnel have been deployed to man the check-posts, he said that the check-post personnel have been suitably trained.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has visited the check-posts and reviewed their functioning, he said adding that passing vehicles will be thoroughly checked for any poll code violations.

Continuing, Muthuraj said Police check-posts have been set up near Sunanda Factory on KRS road, near Belawadi on Hunsur road, at Bogadi Signal Light junction on Gaddige road, near Srirampura Ring Road junction on H.D. Kote road, at Signal Light junction near APMC Yard on Nanjangud road, near Chikkahalli on T. Narasipur road, near Bhugathahalli Gate on Bannur road, near Bharathnagar on Mahadevapura road, near Pushpashrama on Ring Road near Old Kesare and at Unnathinagar near Belavatha on Ring Road.

Likewise, check-posts have been set up at key points on all Highways, connecting, interior and border roads of the district, where all passing vehicles will be thoroughly checked for unauthorised transportation of cash, jewellery, domestic appliances, liquor, gift articles and the like.

The DCP further said that the checking will be intensified as per the Election Commission guidelines once the poll schedule is announced. Overall, it can be said that the District Administration, the Police and all other officials are prepared for enforcing the Model Code of Conduct for ensuring a free and fair polls.