Tourist Rush in city

May 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following back-to-back holidays from Friday to Sunday, there has been a heavy influx of tourists since this morning, with most of the tourist spots in and around the city overcrowded with tourist footfalls.

The Government offices, banks and some of the private establishments had declared holiday for Basava Jayanti yesterday, while the banks are regularly closed on second Saturday being today.

Tomorrow being Sunday, the general holiday on weekend and poll heat over, with the conclusion of second phase of Lok Sabha polls in the State on May 7, the domestic tourists have been embarking on a family trip. The tourists from neighbouring States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have also added to the tourists rush.

With the schools expected to reopen by this month end after closing for two-month summer vacation and maximum temperature dropping to normal with the onset of pre-monsoon rain, most of the families including children were seen visiting Mysore Palace, Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), Chamundi Hill, Jaganmohan Palace Art Gallery in the city and Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud.

Brindavan Gardens attached to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya and the tourist spots around the district including Nimishamba Temple also witnessed a horde of tourists.

Back in Mysuru, it was estimated that several thousands of tourists thronged Chamundeshwari temple in Chamundi Hill in the early morning hours, causing traffic jam.

The parking lots near Mysuru Zoo was also full, forcing the tourists to park their vehicles on road side.

Siddarthanagar Traffic Police had a tough time in manning the crowd along with streamlining the traffic, it is said.

The hospitality industry is also busy catering to the tourists with most of the hotels irrespective of big and small having lodging facility booked for three days, contributing to 100 percent occupancy.