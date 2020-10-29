Mysuru Zoo records more footfall than Palace during Dasara

October 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: While around 20,000 people visited Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo), hardly 9,516 tourists visited the Mysore Palace during this year’s scaled down Dasara festivities.

The number of visitors to the Palace has been less due to its closure in connection with Sharannavarathri celebrations by royal family inside the Palace.

According to statistics released by the Zoo authorities, 20,000 persons had visited the Zoo during 10 days of Dasara festival contributing revenue of Rs. 19.56 lakh. This number is very low when compared to footfalls during previous Dasara season. In 2017, 1.23 lakh tourists had visited the Zoo and the gate collection was Rs. 69.17 lakh; in 2018, 1.53 lakh tourists (Rs.1.05 crore); in 2019, 1.65 lakh tourists (Rs. 1.59 crore).

With regard to Mysore Palace, 9,516 tourists had visited between Oct. 17 and Oct. 25. A record 1,708 tourists had visited on Oct. 18 and least of 5 tourists on Oct. 17.

However, as many as 2,758 persons had visited on Oct. 27 and 2,606 on Oct. 28, according to details given by the Palace Board officials.

The Palace was shut for visitors on Oct. 26 on account of Jumboo Savari procession.