Host of leaders attend Sreenivasa Prasad’s condolence meet

May 11, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and MP Prathap Simha attend

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa were among the host of political leaders and other personalities who paid rich tributes to late Chamarajanagar BJP MP and former Union Minister V. Sreenivasa Prasad at ‘Swaabhimaanige Saavirada Nudinamana’ condolence programme organised at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust premises, opposite Silk Factory, Ashokapuram on Manandavadi Road here this morning.

CM Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp and offering floral tributes to the portrait of Prasad.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leader and former Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman C.S. Dwarakanath said that he had seen Prasad closely for 40 years.

Pointing out that Prasad was a strong votary of Ambedkarism, he said that his clarity on issues and commitment to the society was unquestionable. He also highlighted Prasad’s personality as a leader and as a politician for 50 years. Recalling his association and sharing his experiences with Prasad, Dwarakanath asserted that Prasad kept his promise on following the path of Ambedkar till his last breath.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda,former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and others too spoke.

Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa, who sat next to each other on the dais, were seen chatting for a few moments.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, who was also on stage, sought the blessings of CM Siddaramaiah by touching his feet.

MLAs T.S. Srivatsa, H.M. Ganesh Prasad, A.R. Krishna-murthy and P.M. Narendraswamy, former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia, Sreenivasa Prasad’s family members — Prasad’s wife Bhagyalakshmi, three daughters (Prathima, Poornima and Poonam) and sons-in-law (Devaraju, B. Harshavardhan and Dr. Mohan) — and others were present.

Earlier, the CM and other political leaders offered floral tributes to Prasad at the spot where his mortal remains were laid to rest in the premises of the Trust.

Prasad’s wife Bhagyalakshmi got emotional when a song was rendered in memory of her late husband at the commencement of the programme. Scores of people from different parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar attended the event and paid rich tributes to Prasad.