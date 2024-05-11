BJP-JD(S) truck will continue for Council polls too: Former CM Yediyurappa

May 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Ending speculations, especially in the wake of sex scandal allegedly involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, former Chief Minister and BJP Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa clarified that the truck between both BJP and JD(S) will continue for the ensuing Legislative Council polls too.

Speaking to reporters, prior to attending the condolence meeting of Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad, who passed away recently, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust premises on Manandavadi Road in city, Yediyurappa said that out of the six Council Constituencies going to polls, JD(S) will be contesting two Constituencies, while BJP candidates will be fielded in the remaining four Constituencies.

However, he added that a decision on two seats to be allotted to JD(S) would be announced only after a discussion.

Commenting on the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Yediyurappa expressed confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning to power with a minimum of 400 seats, with BJP-JD(S) coalition emerging victorious in minimum of 24-25 seats in Karnataka alone.

Stating that none of the Congress leaders had the capacity to become the Prime Minister, the senior BJP leader said that people were aspiring to see PM Modi returning to power.

Taking a dig at Congress-led State Government, Yediyurappa said that the Government should come to the rescue of the farmers, who are in distress owing to drought, by announcing a loan waiver.

When asked about the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal, Yediyurappa said that a transparent investigation would be possible only if the case was handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Yediyurappa, who refused to comment on BJP rebel candidate K.S. Eshwarappa in the fray of LS polls from Shivamogga Constituency, said that his son and BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, also the sitting MP, would emerge victorious by not less than 2.5 lakh votes margin.