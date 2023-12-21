Kidwai Centre: MP expresses gratitude to former CMs

December 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Chief Minister Siddharamaiah set to lay the foundation stone for Kidwai Peripheral Cancer Care Centre in PKTB Sanatorium premises on KRS road in Mysuru tomorrow (Dec.22), MP Pratap Simmha has recalled the role of former BJP Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) and Basavaraj Bommai, who were responsible for the setting up of this centre.

In a press release, Pratap Simmha said that BSY as CM sanctioned the Cancer Centre in the 2020 budget. Later, Bommai, who succeeded BSY, sanctioned Rs.50 crore for the project in the budget and the then Revenue Minister R. Ashok sanctioned 18 acres of land for the project at Dadadakallahalli in Yewal Hobli of Mysuru taluk for free.

Also, the then Medical Education and Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, the then Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, the then Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra and the then Bengaluru’s Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Director Dr. C. Ramachandra had extended their full support.

As such, it is necessary to express our gratitude to them for their role in the setting up of the Cancer Care Centre.

Apart from the Peripheral Cancer Centre, the inauguration of the new hostel building for girl students of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, built at a cost of Rs. 42 crore, with 60 percent funding from Union Government and 40 percent funding by the previous BJP Government, will also take place tomorrow, the release said.