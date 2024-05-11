PM Modi is ‘King Liar’: CM

May 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came down heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for accusing the Opposition parties of wanting to bury him alive, during his speech at election rally held at Nandurbar for Lok Sabha elections, in Maharashtra yesterday.

Speaking to media persons in front of his residence in T.K. Layout here this morning, Siddaramaiah said that such a statement from the Prime Minister, who has been at the helm of affairs for 10 years, only reflects his level of frustration.

“PM Modi has been facing backlash for not implementing a single pro-poor programme over the past decade. In politics nobody can bury anyone. The Prime Minister has been facing backlash for failing to fulfil the promises made prior to previous Lok Sabha polls and he is in the fear of losing the ongoing polls,” he added.

Terming PM Modi as a ‘King Liar,’ Siddaramaiah said that in electoral politics it was common to witness the political parties wanting to the defeat their opponents. “Prime Minister Modi is coming out with emotional statements as a tactic to attract people’s attention,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also took a jibe at senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for demanding the State Government to waive-off farm loans in the wake of severe drought.

Claiming that Yediyurappa had no moral right to talk on farm loans, Siddaramaiah recalled Yediyurappa’s statement as a Chief Minister in the Assembly when he had refused to waive-off the farm loans stating that he was not in possession of a note printing machine.