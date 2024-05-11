Beware Vehicle Owners: Fix HSRP or be ready to pay fine from June 1

May 11, 2024

Bengaluru: If you haven’t fitted High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for your vehicle yet, get ready to pay the fine effective from June 1, with the State Government in no mood to further extend the period to install the registration plate.

Following the order issued by Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to install HSRP, the State Government had issued an order in compliance with that of the Central Government. However, following the request of vehicle users, the period of installing the HSRP for vehicles had been extended thrice that expires on May 31.

The vehicles irrespective of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, light, medium and heavy motor vehicles registered before April 2019 in the State should install HSRP abiding by the Government Order. However, except for 38 lakh vehicles in the State that have got HSRP installed till date, there are still 1.56 crore vehicles left to get HSRP.

Majority of the vehicle owners are still showing disinterest in getting HSRP for their vehicles, but the Government this time appears to be in no mood to relent and is determined to penalise those not complying with the order.

The first time offenders will be imposed a fine of Rs. 500 and for the second time offence, a fine of Rs. 1,000 will be charged, as per the decision taken by the authorities concerned.