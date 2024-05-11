Heavy rain lashes city

May 11, 2024

Houses in low-lying areas affected

Mysore/Mysuru: Heavy rain lashed various parts of the city on Friday night, adding to the agony of the people, ever since the first spell of pre-monsoon rain began on May 3. Heavy rain is expected to continue for the next five days.

The downpour began at around 9.50 pm and lasted over an hour, leaving a trail of damage with water-logging witnessed on most of the prominent roads and storm water drains and manholes overflowing at places, affecting the low-lying areas.

The water gushed into the houses at low-lying areas in Kanakagiri, Gundurao Nagar, Madhuvana, Aishwarya Nagar, Anandnagar and several other localities to name a few, severely inconveniencing the residents who were preparing to go to bed.

Over 10 houses at 1st Cross, Kanakagiri were severely affected, forcing the occupants to drain out rain water on their own throughout the night. Similar scenes were witnessed on Kotwal Ramaiah Street behind Devaraja Market and the personnel attached to Abhaya, emergency rescue wing of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) rushed in time and succeeded in removing water from those houses.

A tree uprooted on Hunsur road near Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy temple causing a traffic gridlock for sometime. Likewise, there are possibilities of tree fall and branches falling on the roads in the other parts of the city, said a staff of MCC Control Room.

Over 10 electric poles came crashing down on Moksha Marga in Siddarthanagar, Varuna and several other places, but fortunately no casualty has been reported, an engineer attached to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited told Star of Mysore.

Road turns slushy in Hebbal 3rd Cross

Whenever it rains, a stretch of road on 3rd Cross, Hebbal in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Ward No.2 (Manchegowdana Koppal) in the city turns slushy with the incidents of freak accidents becoming common. The residents attribute it to the stocking of construction sand in the elevated areas, that is carried by rain water down towards the low-lying areas resulting in the depositing of sand and mud on the road, making it slushy further.

Today morning, a newspaper delivery boy fell off as his vehicle skidded on the road, so also another two-wheeler rider yesterday. Fortunately, both escaped with minor injuries. Frequent calls to the immediate past Corporator has also not yielded any results, they alleged.