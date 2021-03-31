Swachh Survekshan-2021: MCC undertakes last minute beautification of city roads

March 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With hardly few hours left for the close of citizen feedback for Swachh Survekshan, the authorities of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) are leaving no stone unturned to make last minute decoration of city to make it beautiful and attractive.

As part of sprucing up, flowerpots are placed on road median to make it presentable. The flowerpots from the MCC maintained nurseries at People’s Park opposite to KSRTC Mofussil bus stand, Kuppanna Park and near City Bus Stand, were used to decorate road median in the surroundings of Palace, Hunsur Road and Sayyaji Rao Road.

On Tuesday, flowerpots were put on road median from Mysuru Dairy to Yaraganahalli Circle and Siddartha Layout Road. Over 1,000 flowerpots have been used to decorate road median. This work is jointly done by officers of MCC and Horticulture Dept. They are being watered through MCC water tankers.

Pictures show the flower pots, placed near Mysore Palace, already damaged.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag is planning to collect Rs. 400 as park cess from each property owner and Rs. 150 as maintenance and development of burial ground, along with property tax. A portion of amount collected from these two will be used on the maintenance of flowerpots on road median.

The Commissioner has convened a meeting of officers from Departments of Horticulture, Health, Revenue, Non-Governmental Organisations, Associations and Organisations, industrialists and stakeholders, on April 2 or 3 to discuss regarding maintenance of park and flowerpots on road median. A few private companies have shown interest for the maintenance of parks and flowerpots on road median in city.

Concrete road dividers installed from Millennium Circle (LIC Circle) to Tipu Circle, to streamline traffic. Pics by Pragathi Gopalakrishna]

Concrete road dividers

Meanwhile, the MCC has started the work of installing the concrete road dividers on the busy stretch between Millennium Circle (LIC Circle) and Tipu Circle, to streamline traffic.

Till recently, metal barricades were placed at the main entrance of Mysuru Central Jail. Now, they are being replaced by concrete road dividers.