News

Seeking fulfilment of demands: KSRTC employees to stage different modes of protest daily from tomorrow

March 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The KSRTC employees, who have threatened to launch an indefinite strike from Apr. 7 if all their demands are not met by then, have decided to carry out different modes of protest daily from tomorrow (Apr. 1) till Apr. 6.

The Karnataka Road Transport Employees Federation, in  a press note, said that on the first day of the protest tomorrow, employees of all the four State-run Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, NEKRTC) will attend work by wearing black armbands in a bid to draw the attention of public and the Government.

On the second day (Apr. 2), the staff will prepare coffee, tea, bondas, bajjis etc., and sell them at public junctions and joints. 

On Apr. 3, the staff, along with their family members, will form human chains at prominent junctions and circles of all towns and cities. On Apr. 4, the staff will distribute pamphlets and posters among the public on their demands and also launch social media campaigns through Facebook, Twitter etc. On Apr. 5, the staff will stage a dharna and on the sixth day (Apr. 6), they will undertake a mass hunger strike.  On Apr. 7, an indefinite strike will be launched if their demands are not met by then. Meanwhile, Federation Hon. President Kodihalli Chandrashekar said, the indefinite stir to be held from Apr. 7 will be withdrawn if the Govt. announces wage revision as recommended by Sixth Pay Commission, with retrospective effect from Jan. 1, 2020.

