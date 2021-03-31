Covid Care Centre at Mandakalli to re-open from tomorrow

March 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A full-fledged COVID Care Centre (CCC) which has been established at the Academic Bhavan of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) near Mysore Airport at Mandakalli, will be re-opened from tomorrow following spurt in Corona positive cases in the district.

This facility with 600 bed capacity was inaugurated on July 11 last year to treat COVID-19 positive patients with mild symptoms. It was ‘temporarily’ closed during first week of November last year after drastic fall in COVID-19 positive cases in the district.

“Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has taken a decision to re-open this Centre from tomorrow. Cleaning and total sanitisation works are going on. Doctors from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and District Health Office will be deployed to treat patients with mild symptoms from tomorrow,” said Dr. Mohammed Shiraz Ahmed, District Tuberculosis Officer (DTO) and in-charge of COVID-19 Testing and Report Preparation to SOM this morning.

He said over 125 beds are vacant in another designated COVID-19 facility in the District Hospital on KRS Road. As on Tuesday, only 128 beds were occupied as against the capacity of 250 beds. There has been admission and discharge of patients in this facility. There has been steady increase in positive cases especially in the last 10 days with 100 plus cases daily. This has prompted the district administration to re-open the CCC on Mandakalli Road.

Treatment of severe cases at K.R. Hospital

Meanwhile, it was learnt that while patients with mild and moderate symptoms will remain in the District Hospital, all critical cases will be moved to the K.R. Hospital for other medical interventions and investigations which are at present not available in the District Hospital. This is being done to prevent deaths of patients with serious complications, including acute kidney injury.

Even SARI, ILI and pneumonia cases too will be handled at K.R. Hospital. Senior doctors opine that it was too risky to shift critical patients for CT Scan, blood investigations, X-Ray, dialysis and so on. As K.R. Hospital has all facilities under one roof, it has been decided to keep serious cases in this hospital in the interest of patients

Maternity cases to District Hospital

COVID-19 infected pregnant women will be treated at the District Hospital following ongoing renovation work at the Government Maternity Hospital at V.V. Mohalla, a dedicated COVID-19 Maternity Hospital, till recently.

With this, the Maternity and Child Health (MCH) cases will now be moved to the District Hospital with a separate wing being created. Pregnant women catching the infection will be shifted to the designated hospital and deliveries will be performed there. A labour room is being established at the District Hospital.