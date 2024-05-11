Female Foeticide Case: Police arrest two more accused for aiding illegal abortion

May 11, 2024

Mandya: Pandavapura Police, who are investigating into the female foeticide case that was reported in Pandavapura recently, have made two more arrests for allegedly aiding illegal abortion, yesterday.

The accused have been identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Sunkathonnur village in Mandya taluk and Kumar, a mason by profession and a resident of D. Salundi in Mysuru taluk. The Police said that while Naveen was arrested from Shivalli, Kumar was picked up from his native village.

Naveen Kumar, a driver by profession, was previously arrested by CID personnel for allegedly being involved in operating an illegal scanning centre at a jaggery manufacturing unit located at Hadya village in Mandya taluk.

According to sources, Naveen, who was released on bail in the previous case, allegedly continued to transport pregnant women to the illegal scanning centre and later to the illegal abortion unit at Pandavapura.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mandya District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mohan said that the Police were investigating into the case. “The Department has also dismissed two Group D employees allegedly connected in the case. Action would also be initiated against those involved in the case,” he said.

Dr. Mohan also said that it was the first time that the officials had caught the accused red-handed while performing illegal abortion. “We have not only filed a complaint against those involved in female foeticide but also against the pregnant women who was being operated upon”, he said.

The DHO also revealed that the pregnant woman was rushed to hospital and a gynaecologist was summoned to treat the woman as the accused had left her half operated.

Meanwhile, the Police produced Naveen and Kumar before that Court who were remanded to judicial custody.

It may be recalled that following a tip-off, Mandya Police and Health Department officials had conducted a joint raid on an illegal abortion centre at Health Department quarters located behind the Office of the Taluk Health Officer in Pandavapura on May 6 during which four people were arrested.