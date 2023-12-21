Study silt deposit, structural integrity of KRS Dam: Dy.CM

December 21, 2023

Shivakumar writes to Additional Chief Secretary based on representations from Mandya District

Belagavi/Mandya: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also oversees the Water Resources portfolio, has instructed officials to promptly assemble a team of experts to assess the sediment (silt) deposition at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya and explore the feasibility of upgrading the Dam to modern standards.

This directive follows a memorandum submitted by Srirangapatna MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda to Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar during the recently concluded Winter Session of the State Legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

In response to the memorandum, Shivakumar has written to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Water Resources Department, requesting the immediate deployment of a team of experts to examine various aspects related to the Dam.

The key points raised in the memorandum, including the storage capacity of 49.50 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water, the maintenance of seepage and the condition of crest gates, are to be thoroughly investigated.

Structure reinforcement

The memorandum provides a comprehensive overview of the reasons behind the construction of the Dam across the Cauvery River, dating back to 1911 during British rule, with completion in 1932 under the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Approaching its centenary year, the KRS Dam stands as one of the oldest and most prominent reservoirs in the country.

The Dam’s water serves extensive agricultural lands in the Mandya district and meets the drinking water requirements of Mandya, Mysuru and urban and rural areas of Bengaluru. Notably, the Dam was constructed using traditional methods with massive stones and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar emphasised the need to reinforce the structure with modern technology.

Seepage management

The experts’ intervention is sought to address issues related to the management of the seepage system in the absence of a drainage gallery. Any discrepancies in functionality should be rectified and periodic inspections of the crest gates, opened during overflow, are imperative. The legislators emphasised the replacement of hanging gates with modern technology and urged experts to conduct a dry run to ensure the gates can withstand pressure.

Furthermore, the memorandum underlined the importance of prioritising maintenance and safety measures for the KRS Dam. Precautionary measures to prevent flood-related damages and inspections to address any encroachments in the Dam area were also highlighted.

The two legislators from Mandya district urged Shivakumar to take proactive steps in safeguarding this vital infrastructure.