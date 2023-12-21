DC visits Bavali check-post amidst new COVID variant scare

December 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the new COVID variant JN.1 causing scare in Kerala, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra visited Bavali check-post along Kerala border on Mysuru-Manandavadi Road last evening and inspected the precautionary measures taken and the checks being done as directed by the Health Department.

H.D. Kote Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. Ravikumar apprised the Deputy Commissioner on the measures and the health checks being conducted on travellers entering Karnataka from Kerala through the Bavali check-post. The THO said that apart from mandatory thermal screening, nasal swab tests and other health checks of travellers from Kerala are being done if found necessary. Also, educative pamphlets that carry messages on symptoms, health precautions and other safety measures are being distributed among the tribals living in Tribal hamlets (Haadis) located on either side of the border.

Later speaking, Dr. Rajendra stressed on the need for carrying out extensive campaigns in tribal hamlets and other human habitats regarding the precautionary and safety measures to be taken to prevent the new COVID variant (JN.1) from entering the State.

Asking the people living in the vicinity of the borders to immediately undergo a health check-up if they catch symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, sore throat etc., the DC advised the people on maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in hamlets and other human habitats in order to prevent the new virus of the deadly COVID. He also told the health officials to quarantine those who are found symptomatic of the deadly virus and to provide them the necessary medication.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Ruchi Bindal, H.D. Kote Tahsildar Srinivas, Hunsur Sub-division Dy.SP Gopalakrishna and other officials were present.