3-day Christmas Carnival begins at St. Philomena’s Church

December 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The fun and frolic of a winter carnival, rolled into one exciting event, the ‘Christmas Carnival,’ began at St. Philomena’s Church in city this morning.

The three-day carnival will conclude on Dec. 23.

Fr. Staney Almeda, Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Cathedral in St. Philomena’s Church, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, said that the Christmas Carnival is being held to promote peace and harmony among all religions. The Church premises resembled a European country with snowfall all over the place depicting the arrival of Christmas season.

Pointing out that variety of cakes, special delicacies of Christmas, decoration items and other products are on sale at the temporary kiosks set up for the occasion, Fr. Staney said that an exclusive kid’s corner has been set up with toy trains and other play equipment for the children to enjoy.

Picture shows Parish Priest Fr. Staney Almeda along with other Priests and Church members at the Carnival venue.

Also, historical places such as Jerusalem, Judea, Bethlehem (the village where Jesus Christ was born), crib, golden gates, River Nile etc., have been created and the present look of Jerusalem is also created at the carnival venue by city-based artist Shivakumar.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the event will go towards supporting local charity initiatives and projects, spreading the spirit of compassion and love this Christmas. Today, the Church will host a special Christmas tree celebration where everyone will gather to adorn a beautiful Christmas tree with ornaments, lights and tinsel.

On Dec. 22, Christmas Quiz, Dress like Santa and face painting, Skaters and Magicians along with live fusion music will enthral visitors. On the concluding day of the carnival (Dec. 23), ‘Christmas Cantata’ (Main Event), a show-stopping musical event with beautiful music-filled stages and eternal message of hope will be held. The Christmas Carnival, a way for the Church to give back to the community, promises to be filled with joy, laughter and excitement, offering a wide range of activities for people of all ages and faiths.

The Carnival will be held from 10 am to 10 pm and entry is free so that everyone can attend and experience the festive atmosphere. Meanwhile, a Special Christmas eve Mass will be held on Dec. 24 from 10.30 pm and will continue till midnight.