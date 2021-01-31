Immunity develops in body after 45 days of taking COVID vaccine: Dr. Sudhakar

January 31, 2021

Mysuru/Chamarajanagar: Close on the heels of five doctors of Chamarajanagar District Hospital testing Corona positive within a week after taking COVID-19 vaccine, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar clarified that immunity will develop inside the body only after 45 days after vaccination.

Reacting to reports in a section that five of the total seven doctors of Chamarajanagar, who had taken vaccine recently tested positive, the Minister said after the first shot, second dose should be taken compulsorily after 28 days. After 14-15 days of taking the second dose, immunity would be developed in the body. There were chances of contracting the contagion in between first and second dose so healthcare staff must be very careful.

Dr. Sudhakar reiterated that both Covishield and Covaxin, two vaccines approved by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last month, were one hundred safe. Either one of them can be taken without fear. Citizens must not heed to rumours spread by vested interests to discredit the vaccines. “Please go by what the State or the Union Governments say,” he added.

Doctors contract virus

Recently, seven doctors had taken the vaccine out of which five tested Corona positive within a week. While one has been admitted to Hospital, other four were under home quarantine. After Coronavirus symptoms, the doctors underwent RT-PCR test where they tested positive.

“All the doctors are safe and out of danger. It is a must for those who take the vaccine to follow the safety protocol such as wearing mask, maintaining social distancing and frequent washing of hands,” Chamarajanagar DHO Dr. M.C. Ravi told Star of Mysore.