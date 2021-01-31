Frontline warriors of Columbia Asia Hospital administered COVID vaccine
January 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Fifty-two frontline warriors at Columbia Asia Hospitals, Mysuru, were administered COVID vaccine on Monday last.

Neurologist Dr. Venugopal, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr. Ajay Hegde and Physician Dr. Satish Kumar were among the 52 frontline warriors who received their first jab.

Dr. Gautam Das, General Manager, Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysuru, said: “We salute all frontline warriors who helped us during COVID times by showing exemplary courage and working tirelessly during the pandemic to support the patients.” 

He also mentioned that it is mandatory to wear mask and follow COVID protocols like social distancing and washing or sanitising hands even after the vaccine has been administered.

Dr. Upendra Shenoy, Chief of Medical Services, Columbia Asia Hospital, Mysuru, said: “The inoculation drive is definitely a productive move to regulate COVID-19. The frontline workers were happy to receive their first dose. After the initial basic check-up, the vaccine was administered to our frontline warriors.”

The ongoing drive will also continue in the same manner with the support of the frontline warriors and Government officials, Dr. Gautam said and emphasised the need to understand the efforts being put by these frontline warriors and respect them.

