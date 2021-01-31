Centre allows 100 percent occupancy in theatres, multiplexes from Feb. 2

January 31, 2021

New guidelines issued to ensure citizens safety

New Delhi: Good news for owners of multiplexes and single screen theatres. In a new Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) for theatres across the country, the Government of India has allowed 100 percent occupancy with effect from Feb. 2.

This decision has come as a big relief for multiplex owners, who were seeking permission for 100 percent occupancy to make up for losses due to low turnout of audience due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the Government of Tamil Nadu had allowed 100 percent occupancy in theatres but it had to revoke its decision following opposition the Union Government and the general public.

However, now the Union Government has issued a fresh guidelines allowing 100 percent seating capacity in auditorium cinemas, theatres and multiplexes. This decision has come with some safety protocol that has to be taken by all (workers and visitors) at all times.

Details of fresh guidelines