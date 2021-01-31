Centre allows 100 percent occupancy in theatres, multiplexes from Feb. 2

New guidelines issued to ensure citizens safety
New Delhi: Good news for owners of multiplexes and single screen theatres. In a new Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) for theatres across the country, the Government of India has allowed 100 percent occupancy with effect from Feb. 2.
This decision has come as a big relief for multiplex owners, who were seeking permission for 100 percent occupancy to make up for losses due to low turnout of audience due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, the Government of Tamil Nadu had allowed 100 percent occupancy in theatres but it had to revoke its decision following opposition the Union Government and the general public.
However, now the Union Government has issued a fresh guidelines allowing 100 percent seating capacity in auditorium cinemas, theatres and multiplexes. This decision has come with some safety protocol that has to be taken by all (workers and visitors) at all times.
Details of fresh guidelines
- Adequate physical distancing of at least 6 ft. to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas & waiting areas at all times.
- Use of face covers or masks at all times.
- Thermal screening of visitors or staff should to be carried at entry points.
- Only asymptomatic individuals should be allowed to enter the premises.
- Hand sanitisers should be made available at all entry points and in work areas.
- Designated queue markers should be made for entry and exit of the audience.
- The exit should be done in a staggered row-wise manner to avoid crowding.
- Sufficient time interval be given between screenings on a single screen as well as on various screens in a multiplex.
- Staggered show timings should be followed for multiple screens to avoid crowding.
- The show commencement time, intermission period and finish time of a show at any screen should not overlap.
- Inside the cinema hall, the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30°C and the relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%.
- Re-circulation of air should be avoided to the possible extent.
- Intake of fresh air and cross-ventilation should be ensured as much as possible.
- Cinema halls must encourage digital no-contact transactions for the issue, verification & payments for tickets, food & beverages.
- Customers’ contact number should be taken at the time of booking tickets to facilitate contact tracing.
- Sufficient number of booking counters should be opened to avoid crowding of people.
- Proper sanitisation and cleaning of the premises should be undertaken by the staff and employees.
- Employees should wear a face mask at all times.
- Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises and physical distancing norms should be ensured.
- Number of people in the elevators should be restricted and maintain physical distancing norms.
- Overcrowding in the common areas, lobbies and washrooms during the intermission should be avoided.
- Audience should be told to avoid movement during the intermission and longer intermissions may be used.
