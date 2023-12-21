Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Police take accused Manoranjan’s batchmate Saikrishna into custody
December 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Delhi Police, who are investigating the Parliament security breach case that took place on Dec. 13, took custody of Saikrishna, son of Bagalkot-based retired Dy.SP Vittal Jagali and have interrogated him.

Saikrishna is a senior Software Engineer, working for an MNC in Bengaluru. He was the batchmate of one of the accused D. Manoranjan at BIT Engineering College at Bengaluru during 2008-09 and it is said that both were also roommates.

Mysuru’s Manoranjan is among other accused in the case who is facing charges under anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.  It is learnt that accused Manoranjan had mentioned the name of Saikrishna in his diary and hence the Police took him to custody. According to another source, Saikrishna was helping Manoranjan financially as he (Manoranjan) was unemployed.

Manoranjan’s friends questioned in Mysuru

A team of Delhi Police, who searched for accused Manoranjan’s friends, who were close to him, have questioned them yesterday. The Delhi Police team, which has stayed put in Mysuru, searched a few friends of Manoranjan and questioned them about Manoranjan’s activities, it is learnt. The Delhi Police have also continued their enquiry on the third day yesterday by questioning the parents of Manoranjan at his house in Vijayanagar. Two Investigating Officers from Delhi, who arrived at Manoranjan’s house at about 5.30 pm yesterday, conducted enquiry for over an hour besides conducting a search at the house. It is learnt that the Investigating Officers have obtained details of Bank accounts of Manoranjan and his father.

The Delhi Police on the fourth day today have continued their enquiry to know about those who were in constant touch with Manoranjan.

