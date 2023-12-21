Woman flees after leaving baby girl with elderly woman at Bus Stand

December 21, 2023

Gundlupet: A woman, who handed over her one-year-old baby girl to an elderly woman at the town’s KSRTC Bus Stand telling the elderly woman that she wanted to use the rest room, has fled from the place.

The incident took place at Gundlupet Bus Stand on Wednesday evening.

The elderly woman, identified as Mahadevamma of Kalligowdanahalli village in the taluk, had come to the Bus Stand to catch a bus to her village.

While she was waiting for the bus, an unidentified woman came to her, told her that she wanted to use the rest room, handed over her baby girl to Mahadevamma and went in the direction of the rest room.

But when the woman did not return, Mahadevamma informed the matter to the public, who along with Mahadevamma informed about the baby to the Police.

Sub-Inspectors Sahebagowda, Chandrappa, Jayaramu and Special Constable Prabhuswamy, took custody of the baby girl.

The baby girl is now being taken care at the CMS Children Home under the guidance of Santwana Kendra (Child Care Centre) Head Saraswathi.

The Police, who have taken the matter seriously, are collecting footages of CCTV cameras installed in and around the Bus Stand to trace the woman.