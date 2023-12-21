Vaccine, timely tests can prevent cervical cancer: Dr. Raghavi Karnam
December 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Obstetrics and Gynaecology surgeon Dr. Raghavi Karnam has said that the cervical cancer caused due to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection can be prevented from developing into a life-threatening disease if they are treated at early stage.

She was speaking during HPV Vaccination programme organised by JSS Hospital at its Sri Rajendra Auditorium, in association with Public Health Research Institute of India (PHRII) and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) in the city on Tuesday.

“In the recent days, several countries including India have been witnessing cases of cervical cancer, threatening the womenfolk. If HPV infection is detected at the cervix region, it can fight the infection with its own immunity. Sometimes, the infection remains and takes a toll on the health.  If not treated at the early stage, it will turn into cancer and affects other organs in the body,” explained Dr. Karnam.

However, it is not easy to identify the symptoms of HPV; hence the possibilities of turning into a life-threatening infection are high. A vaccine has been developed to check this infection, added Dr. Karnam.

Every year, 1.24 lakh women in the country are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 77,000 die due to the disease. The only way to avoid catching the infection that leads to cancer is the vaccine and timely screening (tests), advised Dr. Karnam.

The vaccination drive has been launched with several lakhs of women across the country tapping the benefit. Even the girls and boys in the age group of nine to 14 years can be vaccinated and the women aged above 30 years should undergo screening once in every three to four years to avoid the possibilities of HPV, she suggested.

Pro-Chancellor of JSS AHER Dr. B. Suresh, District Reproductive Child Health Officer Dr. M.S. Jayanth,  JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basavanagowdappa, Founder of PHRII Dr. Purnima Madhivanan, Medical Superintendent of JSS Hospital Dr. C.P. Madhu, Research Officer Dr. Rashmi and others were present.

Six girls from JSS High School, Nachanahally Palya, were given the HPV Vaccine (Gardasil – 9) which acts against 9 types of HPV. PHRII and JSS AHER have committed to vaccinate 200 girl children across Mysuru with this vaccine. Dr. Anil S. Bilimale is the Chief MPH Programme Coordinator, School of Public Health.

