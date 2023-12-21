Drunkards in Parks: Kuvempunagar residents air concerns with Police

December 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Numerous city parks have become havens for unruly behaviour, primarily by intoxicated individuals, posing challenges for those seeking a peaceful environment for walks.

Concerned residents voiced their grievances to City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth during the ‘Police Nade Sarvajanikara Kade’ campaign organised recently by Kuvempunagar Police at Soughandika Park in Kuvempunagar.

The collaborative initiative, led by Ashokapuram Police, Krishnaraja Division, and the Office of the City Police Commissioner, aimed to address community concerns and enhance public safety.

Residents urged the City Police Commissioner to address the escalating issues caused by miscreants and drunkards in city parks, emphasising the need to reclaim these spaces for law-abiding citizens. In response, Ramesh acknowledged the gravity of the situation, asserting the commitment of the City Police to curbing such illegal activities and ensuring the safety of park-goers.

Former Corporator and Congress leader Pradeep Kumar, participating in the meeting, highlighted the vulnerability of retired officials who frequent parks for walks. Incidents of eve-teasing and discomfort caused by miscreants under the influence of drugs and alcohol were cited. Kumar proposed prominently displaying a Police Helpline Number in all parks, a suggestion welcomed by the City Police Commissioner, who assured of prompt action.

Wheelie menace

Residents also raised concerns about dangerous stunts, specifically wheelies, performed by youths on two-wheelers along the busy Mysuru-Manandavadi Road. Shivaswamy of Adi Dravida Mahasangha, Ashokapuram, appealed for Police intervention to prevent such activities, particularly on roads frequented by school children and parents.

Issues with auto drivers, including demanding double fares during the day and refusing to reach passengers’ destinations, were brought to the Commissioner’s attention by resident Venkatesh. The Commissioner advised the public to contact the Police Control Room for assistance in such situations — Ph: 0821-2418339/139 or 112 and seek assistance.

Pedestrian difficulties

Former Corporator Ramesh highlighted the growing vehicular traffic in front of Kuvempunagar Complex, causing pedestrian difficulties due to an auto stand on one side and street vendors encroaching on the entire footpath on the other. The Commissioner assured a resolution after discussing the matter with Kuvempunagar Traffic Police.

Residents objected to the current method of vehicle inspection by Traffic Police, expressing concerns about officers hiding behind trees to stop unsuspecting motorists. The Commissioner addressed these concerns, emphasising the importance of cooperation from the public and adherence to necessary document checks during inspections.

The campaign attendees urged the Police Commissioner to deploy Traffic Police for traffic regulation at C. Ashwath Circle in Kuvempunagar. Commissioner Ramesh acknowledged the request and assured residents of appropriate measures.

In addressing concerns about chain-snatching, Commissioner Ramesh shared crime statistics, noting a decrease from 72 cases in 2022 to 11 cases in 2023. He emphasised Police efforts to prevent chain-snatching and solve cases.

The event included the presence of DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, K.R. Sub-Division ACP S.E. Gangadharaswamy, ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa, Ashokapuram Inspector Ramesh, Kuvempunagar Inspector Arun, Vidyaranyapuram Inspector Mohit, K.R. Inspector Nagegowda, Lakshmipuram Inspector Ravishankar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Mahadev and Narayan, along with other staff members.