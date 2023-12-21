Cattle bones, skulls raise a stink at Mandya village warehouse

December 21, 2023

Mandya: Days after a shocking female foeticide racket operating from a jaggery-making unit came to light in Mandya where over 3,000 female foetuses were aborted, another disturbing incident has come to light now.

A substantial quantity of cattle bones and skulls was discovered in a warehouse situated in an agricultural field, raising suspicions that jaggery units might be utilised for illicit storage of cattle bones intended for processing into powder.

The warehouse, containing the decomposed bones and skulls of cattle, is located on the outskirts of Tubinakere village in the taluk and is reportedly leased by a person named Lingaraju. A viral video on social media exposed the unsettling contents of the warehouse.

The foul odour emanating from the Drunkards in Parks: Kuvempunagar residents air concerns with Police permeated the entire village, compelling farmers and villagers to cover their noses while moving about. Alarmed by the stench, curious villagers visited the warehouse, only to discover the bones and skulls in a decomposed state.

They promptly lodged a complaint with the Gram Panchayat, and despite assurances from the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), no action was taken, leading to public frustration.

In response, a group of youths visited the warehouse, capturing photos and videos, which were subsequently shared on social media platforms. Warehouse owner Lingaraju, upon seeing the content, reportedly instructed the tenant to vacate the premises immediately.

Overnight, the tenant complied, clearing and cleaning the warehouse. When media personnel and others visited the warehouse the following morning, it appeared pristine, with no evidence left of the previously stored bones and cattle skulls.

Despite the significant quantity of bones and skulls discovered, the officials issued only a notice and refrained from conducting an on-site investigation or inquiry. This negligence raises concerns that individuals with malicious intent could exploit jaggery units and warehouses for illicit activities, potentially with tacit approval from authorities.

It is imperative for the officials to be more vigilant and take proactive measures to prevent such incidents, say public. A case has been registered against an individual from Sadathnagar at Mandya Rural Police Station.