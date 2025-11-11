None will be spared, vows PM Modi
November 11, 2025

Thimphu:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned that those behind the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort yesterday will face strict action and everyone involved in the conspiracy will be brought to justice.

Speaking from Bhutan’s Thimphu this morning, Modi said, “The conspirators behind the blast will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Modi said, the horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. “I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today.”

“I am in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident since last night. Our probe agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy ,” asserted Modi.

Car owner arrested

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police today arrested the registered owner of the Hyundai i20 (involved in yesterday’s blast) identified as Mohammad Salman of Gurugram, Haryana.

However, there is no official word yet on what caused the blast near Red Fort.

