Two new flyovers in city | No final decision yet; Cabinet to review: CM

November 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The proposed construction of two new flyovers in Mysuru, which has drawn mixed reactions from the public, is awaiting a final decision from the State Government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this morning.

Addressing reporters at his T.K. Layout residence, the CM stated, “A final decision on the proposed flyovers — one from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole) to Hinkal and another from City Railway Station to Nanjangud Road junction near JSS College, passing via Yelethota Road — will be taken after a detailed discussion on the pros and cons at the Cabinet meeting in Bengaluru.”

He announced sanction of Rs. 400 crore for white-topping 12 major roads in Mysuru. A Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner has been constituted, with a two-year deadline.

Responding to questions about the long-pending restoration of heritage buildings, particularly the Lansdowne and Devaraja Market structures, CM Siddaramaiah recalled that he had earlier ordered their demolition and reconstruction. “The issue is now before Supreme Court, which has constituted a technical committee to study and submit its findings,” he said.

Rising crime, lack of accountability

Expressing grave concern over the recent surge in crimes, including the rape and murder of a nomadic minor girl in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said the incident “hangs the head of civil society in shame.”

He warned that such heinous crimes must be curbed and made it clear that the City Police Commissioner will be held accountable if such incidents recur.

He directed the IGP, Commissioner and Superintendent of Police (SP) to closely monitor all serious cases and ensure that charge sheets are filed within 90 days to improve conviction rates.

“There are 23 Police Stations in the district. Senior officers must visit them regularly and personally inspect the crime scenes whenever major cases occur,” the CM said.

Rowdy-Police nexus

Calling for strict action against rowdy elements, the CM cautioned Police personnel against maintaining ties with them.

“Police should not hobnob with rowdies. Their focus must be on people-friendly policing,” he asserted, adding that reports of Police officers engaging in real estate dealings must be addressed immediately.

He further noted that cases of murder, extortion, dacoity and drug abuse have seen a steady rise, with students and youth increasingly falling prey to the narcotics menace.

“No crime occurs without the knowledge of the Station House Officer. From Inspectors to Dy.SPs, officers must maintain discipline and hold their subordinates accountable,” he warned.