Seniors aged above 75 years to get ration kit at their doorstep

November 11, 2025

MGP releases National Consumer Day poster

Mysore/Mysuru: Coming to the aid of senior citizens aged above 75 years who live alone, the State Government has launched the ‘Anna Suvida’ scheme to deliver ration kits directly to their doorsteps.

Announcing this at a meeting of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) held on Sunday, Manteswamy, Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies, said the Department has introduced the scheme to ensure that elderly citizens do not go hungry simply because they are unable to visit ration shops. “The Department will identify lonely senior citizens above 75 years and ensure ration kits are delivered to their homes,” he said.

Manteswamy also said that the Department will celebrate National Consumer Day in association with MGP on Dec. 24 and will organise awareness programmes on consumer rights in March next year. “Youths must understand the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, framed by both State and Central Governments for the benefit of consumers,” he added.

Urging citizens to always demand bills for purchases made in shops, malls and other commercial establishments, Manteswamy said this practice enables consumers to file complaints with Karnataka Consumer Disputes Commission in case of faults, lapses or discrepancies in quality or quantity of goods.

Expressing concern over rising online business fraud, he cautioned that consumers should make online transactions only if they have proper knowledge about the process.

MGP members put forth several suggestions, including identifying eligible APL card holders and issuing APL cards to families without one and converting ineligible BPL cards to APL cards; Conducting awareness programmes on Consumer Protection Act in schools, colleges and higher educational institutions and framing clear guidelines for Consumer Disputes Redressal Forums to hold consumer-friendly, educative and informative activities.

A poster for National Consumer Day event on Dec. 24 was released on the occasion.

MGP opposes flyovers

During the meeting, several MGP members, including Maj. Gen. (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere and D.V. Dayananda Sagar strongly opposed the proposed construction of two flyovers on JLB Road and Vinoba Road.

The MGP said it will stage protests after studying the pros and cons of the project. MGP members Dr. Renu Agarwal, K.V.K. Naidu, P. Rakesh, Malavika Gubbivani, S. Harish, A. Durga Prasad, N. Puneeth, S.L. Abhinandan, S.K. Dinesh and others were present.