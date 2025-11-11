Potholes in city to be fixed

November 11, 2025

CM orders swift white-topping

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to immediately commence white-topping works in Mysuru city.

Chairing the Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) progress review meeting at the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat Hall last evening, the CM instructed officials to identify and repair all potholes without delay.

He also emphasised the need to cancel ineligible BPL ration cards, directing the Food and Civil Supplies Department to identify and revoke such cards. Pending Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) projects must be completed on priority, he said, and all work orders under Government schemes should be issued by the end of November 2025.

Preventing crime, waste disposal

Expressing concern over low conviction rates in criminal cases, Siddaramaiah termed it a serious issue and urged the Police Department to take concrete steps to improve outcomes. He stressed the importance of effective beat policing to prevent house burglaries and instructed officers to strengthen its implementation.

Pointing out that rapid urban growth has increased the volume of waste, he directed the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to adopt scientific waste management practices and enforce strict anti-littering measures.

Silk saree woes

During the meeting, Karnataka Guarantee Implementation Committee Vice-Chairman Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath drew the Chief Minister’s attention to the high demand for Mysore Silk sarees, where customers have reportedly been waiting five to six hours in queues without being able to purchase them.

Siddaramaiah questioned the supply shortfall and directed officials to ensure adequate production to meet demand.

10-hour marathon meeting

The Chief Minister chaired the marathon review meeting for nearly 10 hours — from 11.30 am to 9.30 pm — reviewing the progress of almost all departments.

Addressing officials, Siddaramaiah said that in a democracy, people are the true sovereigns and the Government must always stand with the poor. “It is our responsibility to respond to the hardships of the people,” he said.

Reflecting on his 7.5-year tenure as Chief Minister, he stated that he has worked to uphold constitutional values, urging officials to remain secular, professional and unbiased, without favouring any political party, caste or religion.

He stressed that eliminating inequality is a moral responsibility and that every officer must discharge duties impartially. “We must build a socially conscious administration that fulfils the aspirations of the Constitution. Without addressing inequality, a truly equitable society cannot be created,” he said.

Rural development

Highlighting rural-to-urban migration, Siddaramaiah noted that over 90 percent of Government officials hail from rural backgrounds.

“National progress is impossible without rural development. If officials of rural origin fail to respond to the needs of the people, public welfare cannot be achieved,” he said, urging them not to make citizens run from pillar to post but to resolve grievances promptly.

He further directed officials to leave their offices and conduct regular field inspections.

“When Police officers visit crime scenes, detection improves significantly. Organised crimes cannot happen without lapses in Police alertness,” he observed.

Citing Mangaluru’s improved law and order situation following key officer transfers, Siddaramaiah said similar progress could be achieved elsewhere through professional and constitutionally guided administration.