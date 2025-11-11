Women excel in all sectors but absent in policy-making: Writer

November 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior writer Nemichandra (Nemichandramma) has expressed concern that though women are excelling and leading in every sector, their representation in policy-making positions remains limited.

She was speaking at a function organised to commemorate the birth anniversaries of renowned scientists Madame Marie Curie and Sir C.V. Raman at Hardwicke School premises in the city on Saturday. The event was jointly organised by Shaikshanika Rangabhoomi Samsthe and The Academy Trust.

Pointing out that girls consistently outperform boys in academics, Nemichandra said that in both SSLC and PUC examinations, girls dominate the list of top 10 students.

“In the 2019 SSLC exams, Subhashini, the daughter of an auto driver, scored a perfect 625 out of 625 marks, drawing Statewide attention. There was a time when women were confined to kitchens, but today they have broken barriers and proven their abilities across all fields, even holding top positions,” she said.

Recalling her own academic journey, Nemichandra shared that she completed her engineering degree from NIE, Mysuru, followed by an M.S. at IISc, Bengaluru.

“I later joined HAL, where I held senior positions in the production and inspection departments of military helicopters. The inspiration I drew from women achievers motivated me throughout my career,” she said, adding that she has always admired the scientific brilliance of Madame Curie and Sir C.V. Raman.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s intervention that opened the doors of the Indian Armed Forces to women, Nemichandra noted that officers like Avani Chaturvedi, Bhavana Kant and Mohana Singh Jitwal are now serving with distinction in the IAF, Army and Navy.

“It is heartening to see women excelling in every sector, but it is equally disappointing that their numbers are still very few in positions where decisions are made,” she concluded.

Nemichandra has authored several acclaimed works, including ‘Belagere Janakamma Baduku-Baraha’, ‘Belakigondu Kirana Madame Curie and Thomas Alva Edison’. Many of her books have received State and Central Government awards.