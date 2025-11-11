Garbage menace near Akkammanni Hospital
News

Garbage menace near Akkammanni Hospital

November 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Daily dumping of garbage has become a major nuisance for residents of Ramanuja Road 17th Cross, who fear a possible outbreak of diseases as waste piles remain uncleared for days, emitting a foul stench.

Residents said garbage is being dumped right next to the compound of Akkammanni Aspatre, the Primary Health Centre on the 17th Cross throughout the day and even late at night. Those who question or confront the offenders are often abused by the garbage dumpers, they alleged.

They further complained that Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) pourakarmikas are failing to clear the garbage regularly, leaving it to rot for several days. The resulting stench has made it difficult for residents to even step out of their homes. Moreover, no personnel have been deployed to sweep the streets, leading to the accumulation of waste along the roadside.

Residents have urged the MCC to install CCTV cameras at strategic points to identify and penalise those dumping garbage illegally. They have also demanded strict fines on offenders to deter repeat violations and ensure that garbage is handed over to door-to-door collectors instead of being dumped in public spaces.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching