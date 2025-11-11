Garbage menace near Akkammanni Hospital

November 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Daily dumping of garbage has become a major nuisance for residents of Ramanuja Road 17th Cross, who fear a possible outbreak of diseases as waste piles remain uncleared for days, emitting a foul stench.

Residents said garbage is being dumped right next to the compound of Akkammanni Aspatre, the Primary Health Centre on the 17th Cross throughout the day and even late at night. Those who question or confront the offenders are often abused by the garbage dumpers, they alleged.

They further complained that Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) pourakarmikas are failing to clear the garbage regularly, leaving it to rot for several days. The resulting stench has made it difficult for residents to even step out of their homes. Moreover, no personnel have been deployed to sweep the streets, leading to the accumulation of waste along the roadside.

Residents have urged the MCC to install CCTV cameras at strategic points to identify and penalise those dumping garbage illegally. They have also demanded strict fines on offenders to deter repeat violations and ensure that garbage is handed over to door-to-door collectors instead of being dumped in public spaces.