Jayadeva Hospital to get new 200-bed block
News

Jayadeva Hospital to get new 200-bed block

November 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “With the number of patients increasing each day at the city’s Jayadeva Hospital, plans are underway to construct a new 200-bed block within the hospital premises,” announced Dr. B. Dinesh, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Hrudayataranga’ marking the 15th anniversary of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mysuru on Saturday.

“The hospital has earned international recognition. Doctors and medical staff must continue to uphold this reputation and strive to take Jayadeva’s name to even greater heights,” he said.

Noting that the institute has 3,500 staff, he assured that he was committed to safeguard their interests and would pursue regularisation of contract employees.

“I have also decided to introduce a Rs. 5 lakh insurance cover for each employee’s family. Additionally, there are plans to establish five more branches of Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru and one in every three districts across the State,” he added.

Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda said that in the past 15 years, the hospital has treated 16 lakh patients, including 40,000 in-patients.

“We have conducted 75,000 Cathlab procedures, performed 4,000 surgeries, carried out 73,000 ECO tests and recorded 10 lakh ECGs. The hospital has truly been a ‘Sanjeevini’ (life-giving force) for Southern districts of Karnataka,” he said, recalling the contributions of former Director and current Bengaluru Rural MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath.

He also expressed pride that Dr. Dinesh, a Mysuru native, now heads the Jayadeva Hospital. On the occasion, Dr. Dinesh and Dr. Kalabharathi were feted.

READ ALSO  Dr. B. Dinesh takes charge as Director of Bengaluru Jayadeva Hospital

Hospital faculty Dr. Santhosh, Dr. Rajith, Dr. Veena Nanjappa, Dr. Hema, Dr. Devaraj, Dr. Jayaprakash, Dr. Vishwanath, Dr. Manjunath and Dr. Srinidhi Hegde, Nursing Superintendents Yogalakshmi and Harish Kumar, PROs Vani Mohan and Champakamala were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching