Jayadeva Hospital to get new 200-bed block

November 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: “With the number of patients increasing each day at the city’s Jayadeva Hospital, plans are underway to construct a new 200-bed block within the hospital premises,” announced Dr. B. Dinesh, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Hrudayataranga’ marking the 15th anniversary of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mysuru on Saturday.

“The hospital has earned international recognition. Doctors and medical staff must continue to uphold this reputation and strive to take Jayadeva’s name to even greater heights,” he said.

Noting that the institute has 3,500 staff, he assured that he was committed to safeguard their interests and would pursue regularisation of contract employees.

“I have also decided to introduce a Rs. 5 lakh insurance cover for each employee’s family. Additionally, there are plans to establish five more branches of Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru and one in every three districts across the State,” he added.

Mysuru Jayadeva Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. K.S. Sadananda said that in the past 15 years, the hospital has treated 16 lakh patients, including 40,000 in-patients.

“We have conducted 75,000 Cathlab procedures, performed 4,000 surgeries, carried out 73,000 ECO tests and recorded 10 lakh ECGs. The hospital has truly been a ‘Sanjeevini’ (life-giving force) for Southern districts of Karnataka,” he said, recalling the contributions of former Director and current Bengaluru Rural MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath.

He also expressed pride that Dr. Dinesh, a Mysuru native, now heads the Jayadeva Hospital. On the occasion, Dr. Dinesh and Dr. Kalabharathi were feted.

Hospital faculty Dr. Santhosh, Dr. Rajith, Dr. Veena Nanjappa, Dr. Hema, Dr. Devaraj, Dr. Jayaprakash, Dr. Vishwanath, Dr. Manjunath and Dr. Srinidhi Hegde, Nursing Superintendents Yogalakshmi and Harish Kumar, PROs Vani Mohan and Champakamala were present.