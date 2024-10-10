MUDA 50:50 site scam: Accused 3, 4 appear before Lokayukta

October 10, 2024

Mysuru: The Lokayukta SP Office on Dewan’s Road became a hive of activity this morning as B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy and J. Devaraju arrived for questioning regarding the allocation of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, under the Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) controversial 50:50 land allotment scheme.

J. Devaraju is listed as Accused No. 4, while Mallikarjunaswamy has been mentioned as Accused No. 3. This inquiry centres on the exchange of Parvathi’s 3.16 acres of land in Kesare.

This marked the first media appearance for both Devaraju and Mallikarjunaswamy at the Lokayukta Office since the controversy erupted and the FIR was filed. Accused No. 2 in the case is Parvathi, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is identified as Accused No. 1.

Devaraju is one of the three sons of Ninga, the original owner of the land in Survey Number 464, which he sold to Mallikarjunaswamy. Subsequently, this land was gifted to Parvathi by Mallikarjunaswamy.

Lokayukta officials have prepared a thorough list of questions to address the allegations. The inquiries cover various facets of the land deals and the individuals involved, underscoring the gravity of the accusations.

The questions encompassed basic personal information about the accused, their residences, connections to one another, as well as details about their assets, including land and houses.

The inquiries included specific queries regarding the location of the land in Kesare, the survey number, how the land came into the accused’s names and whether any documents were possessed that prove the land’s registration with the Revenue Department.

Questions were raised about when the land was sold, the amount for which it was sold and who re-notified the de-notified land. Additionally, it was asked whether family members were consulted before the sale of the land and what documents were available to prove ownership of the land.

This inquiry signifies a critical moment in the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities involving MUDA officials. The actions of the Lokayukta reflect the mounting pressure on those implicated as authorities work to uncover the truth behind the questionable land transactions.