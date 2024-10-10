Yaduveer Wadiyar performs Saraswati Puja
Yaduveer Wadiyar performs Saraswati Puja

October 10, 2024

Mysuru: As part of Navarathri festivities, Mysore Royal Family Member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performed Saraswati puja at Kannadi Thotti in Mysore Palace on Wednesday. During the auspicious lagna between 10.05 am and 10.35 am, Wadiyar, also the Mysuru-Kodagu MP performed various rituals as part of Saraswati puja, including palm manuscripts, books, veena and tabla to name a few among several other instruments, to which puja was performed in keeping with the age old traditions still in practice among the members of royal family, especially during Navarathri. The rituals were performed with the rendition of vedic hymns by the priests of the Palace.

Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, son of Yaduveer Wadiyar, was also present.

