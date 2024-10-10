Special trains to clear Dasara rush

October 10, 2024

Mysuru: To manage the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara festival, South Western Railway has introduced special trains connecting Mysuru to various destinations across Karnataka.

Train No. 06207 Arsikere to Mysuru will run three trips, starting from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. The train will depart Arsikere at 14.30 hrs and arrive in Mysuru at 18.40 hrs. In the return direction, Train No. 06208 Mysuru to Arsikere will depart Mysuru at 18.50 hrs and arrive in Arsikere at 23.45 hrs.

Train No. 07307 Belagavi to Mysuru will run three trips from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. The train will depart Belagavi at 17.30 hrs and reach Mysuru at 06.25 hrs the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 07308 Mysuru to Belagavi will depart Mysuru at 22.30 hrs and arrive in Belagavi at 07.00 hrs the next day.

Train Nos. 07307 and 07308 will consist of One AC Two-Tier, One AC Three-Tier, Ten Sleeper, and Two Second Seating coaches.

Train No. 06281 Mysuru to Chamarajanagar will run five trips from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13. The train will depart Mysuru at 23.30 hrs and arrive in Chamarajanagar at 01.30 hrs the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 06282 Chamarajanagar to Mysuru will depart Chamarajanagar at 04.15 hrs and reach Mysuru at 06.00 hrs.

Special trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru will run from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2024:

Train No. 06279 Mysuru to Bengaluru will depart Mysuru at 23.15 hrs and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 02.30 hrs. In the return direction, Train No. 06280 KSR Bengaluru to Mysuru will depart KSR Bengaluru at 03.00 hrs and reach Mysuru at 06.15 hrs.

Train No. 06285 KSR Bengaluru to Mysuru will depart KSR Bengaluru at 12.15 hrs and reach Mysuru at 15.20 hrs. In the return direction, Train No. 06286 Mysuru to KSR Bengaluru will depart Mysuru at 15.30 hrs and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 19.15 hrs.

Train No. 06570 Karwar to Mysuru (via KSR Bengaluru) will depart Karwar on Oct. 11 at 23.30 hrs and reach Mysuru on Oct. 12 at 16.40 hrs.

Train Nos. 07307 & 07308 will consist of Two AC Two-Tier, Two AC Three-Tier, Six Sleeper, and Six Second Seating coaches.

Train No. 06585 Mysuru to Karwar Express (via KSR Bengaluru) will depart Mysuru on Oct. 12 at 21.20 hrs and arrive in Karwar at 16.15 hrs on Oct. 13. In the return direction, Train No. 06586 Karwar to Mysuru (via KSR Bengaluru) will depart Karwar at 16.40 hrs on Oct. 13 and arrive in Mysuru at 16.40 hrs on Oct. 14.

