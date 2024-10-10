ED heat on MUDA: Commissioner burns midnight oil to compile records

October 10, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials are facing mounting pressure as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensifies its investigation into the allocation of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, under the Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) 50:50 land allotment scheme.

The ED has sought essential documents — to be certified by the competent authority — related to a complaint filed against Siddaramaiah and three others, citing violations in the approval of residential sites.

MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan is heading the effort to gather and submit the required records, with reports indicating that searches for documents extended late into the night. The complaint, lodged by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, has led the ED to issue a formal notice demanding the submission of records to their Bengaluru office.

This ED investigation coincides with ongoing inquiries by the Lokayukta Police, further tightening the scrutiny on MUDA officials. The increasing pressure from both agencies has left officials scrambling to ensure compliance.