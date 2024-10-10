Dasara Urdu Mushaira held    

October 10, 2024

Mysuru: As part of Dasara – 2024, Urdu Mushaira was held at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city on Tuesday night. The Mushaira, which began at 9 am, concluded at 3 am on Wednesday.

The Mushaira was jointly inaugurated by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and MLA Tanveer Sait by watering a sapling.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Dr. Mahadevappa requested the Urdu poets to make use of this platform to spread the message of communal harmony and brotherhood.

MLA Tanveer Sait, in his Presidential address said that Urdu language does not belong only to Muslims, but is spoken by people of all religions. “It is a language connecting people of all religion. Urdu Mushaira should be use to spread the message of communal harmony,” the MLA added.

Famous senior artiste of city Abbas Shariff, who was awarded ‘Mussavur-e-Khudadad,’ presented a painting of Imran Pratabgarhi to international fame Urdu poet and member of Rajya Sabha Imran Pratabgargi.

Later, Imran Pratabgarhi, along with poet Sampath Saral from Dehi, TV Actor Shambhavi Singh from Mumbai, Jameel Asghar, Naveed Abuzar, Suhail Nizami, Momina Mukhtar Sufi, Hakeem Sayeed, Abbas Ali and Abbas Khan Gowhar rendered poems.

Famous international Urdu poet from city Prof. Meh Jabeen Najam Ghazaal presided the Dasara Urdu Mushaira and delivered her Presidential address.

On the occasion, poet Imran felicitated city’s Rifah Taskeen, a young girl, who created record by riding a bicycle, car, bus, truck and even a flight at a very young age.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, former SJCE Principal Dr. Syed Shakeeb ur Rahman, former Corporator Suhail Baig, Chairman of Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee Ghayas Ahmed Akram, Zubair Ahmed of Z-Mark, Moulana Mohammed Zaka ulla, Moulana Ibrahim, S. Moinuddin Pasha, Syed Farooq, journalist Afsar Pasha and others were present.