Dasara Urdu Mushaira held    
News

Dasara Urdu Mushaira held    

October 10, 2024

Mysuru: As part of Dasara – 2024, Urdu Mushaira was held at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city on Tuesday night.  The Mushaira, which began at 9 am, concluded at 3 am on Wednesday.

The Mushaira was jointly inaugurated by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and MLA Tanveer Sait by watering a sapling.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Dr. Mahadevappa requested the Urdu poets to make use of this platform to spread the message of communal harmony and brotherhood.

MLA Tanveer Sait, in his Presidential address said that Urdu language does not belong only to Muslims, but is spoken by people of all religions. “It is a language connecting people of all religion. Urdu Mushaira should be use to spread the message of communal harmony,” the MLA added.

Famous senior artiste of city Abbas Shariff, who was awarded ‘Mussavur-e-Khudadad,’ presented a painting of Imran Pratabgarhi to international fame Urdu poet and member of Rajya Sabha Imran Pratabgargi.

Later, Imran Pratabgarhi, along with poet Sampath Saral from Dehi, TV Actor Shambhavi Singh from Mumbai, Jameel Asghar, Naveed Abuzar, Suhail Nizami, Momina Mukhtar Sufi, Hakeem Sayeed, Abbas Ali and Abbas Khan Gowhar rendered poems.

Famous international Urdu poet from city Prof. Meh Jabeen Najam Ghazaal presided the Dasara Urdu Mushaira and delivered her Presidential address.

On the occasion, poet Imran felicitated city’s Rifah Taskeen, a young girl, who created record by riding a bicycle, car, bus, truck and even a flight at a very young age.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, former SJCE Principal Dr. Syed Shakeeb ur Rahman, former Corporator Suhail Baig, Chairman of Mysore District Wakf Advisory Committee Ghayas Ahmed Akram, Zubair Ahmed of Z-Mark, Moulana Mohammed Zaka ulla, Moulana Ibrahim, S. Moinuddin Pasha, Syed Farooq, journalist Afsar Pasha and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching