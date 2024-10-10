Dasara: Tourist vehicles from other States exempted from entry tax

October 10, 2024

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Transport Department has announced that tourist vehicles from other States heading to Mysuru for Dasara festival will be exempt from paying permit tax or entry tax.

This exemption, which began on Oct. 4, will remain in effect until the end of festivities on Oct. 12.

According to the official notification, the waiver applies only to tourist vehicles entering Mysuru and the nearby Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district. The tax exemption aims to boost tourist arrivals during the event.

The exemption is available to vehicles registered outside Karnataka that are operating under special permits. The Transport Department clarified that the waiver is in the public interest and introduced under the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1957.

Apart from the tourist attractions and splendid illumination in Mysuru city, Srirangapatna, located near Mysuru, is home to popular tourist spots like Brindavan Gardens and Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, both of which draw more visitors during Dasara.

Only vehicles travelling to Mysuru and Srirangapatna during this period will benefit from the tax break, provided they secure the necessary special permits.