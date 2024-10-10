Dasara procession to feature 50 tableaux

October 10, 2024

Mysuru: This year’s Jumboo Savari will showcase a total of 50 tableaux aimed at raising awareness about Kannada land and language, folklore, equality and the Indian Constitution, announced Dasara Tableau Sub-Committee Chairman Prashanth yesterday.

Speaking to reporters at Pathrakarthara Bhavan, he said that, the authorities have finalised 50 tableaux, as they do each year, sourced from all 31 districts, along with 19 various boards, corporations and departments.

This year, there will be a strong emphasis on promoting arts, architecture, folklore, festivals, brotherhood, equality and the Indian Constitution.

The works on building the tableaux are currently underway at Bandipalya APMC Yard, with approximately 80 percent of the works already completed. The Dasara procession- Jumboo Savari, will also feature a folk troupe accompanying each tableau to showcase their unique cultural heritage.

The tableaux will include representations from districts such as Yadgir, Kodagu, Raichur, Chamarajanagar, Vijayanagar, Bangalore Urban, Bidar, Uttara Kannada, Bangalore Rural, Davanagere, Kolar and others, as well as contributions from the Departments of Tourism, Food and Civil Supplies, Railways, Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), AYUSH, KMF among others.

Authorities have implemented measures to address the delays and issues that came to notice in previous years, and the committee has appointed 203 nodal officers for each tableau.

Vice-chairmen of the Tableau Sub-Committee, including Eshwar Chakkadi, Bhaskar L. Gowda, Paramesh Nayak, Likhith, Manjunath, Munawar Pasha and others were present.