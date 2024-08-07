Clarification over CM Siddaramaiah’s prosecution plea: Governor seeks info from anti-corruption activist

August 7, 2024

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot summoned anti-corruption activist and advocate T.J. Abraham, who is seeking the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a site allotment case. This move has fuelled speculation that the Raj Bhavan may be nearing a decision on granting sanction for the CM’s prosecution.

With the political landscape in turmoil, the spotlight now shifts to Governor Gehlot as he navigates the next steps to ensure a thorough examination of the allegations and uphold the principles of accountability.

Sources indicated that the Governor sought clarification on Abraham’s petition, especially in the light of Cabinet’s recommendation to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to Siddaramaiah concerning the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam. The Governor’s office has already received a detailed report on the matter from the Chief Secretary.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is accused of facilitating the allotment of 14 residential plots in Mysuru to his wife, B.M. Parvathi, in exchange for surrendering 3.16 acres of land on the city’s outskirts years ago.

During their 90-minute meeting, Abraham addressed doubts about his integrity raised by the Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister. He later told reporters that the meeting was pre-arranged with the Governor.

“It was a fantastic meeting where the Governor wanted to clarify. He wanted to clear the cloud which was around him (the Governor), which was created by the Cabinet. I believe that I have given that clarity to the Governor, and I believe that he has understood it, I hope that he is convinced and he will proceed further,” advocate Abraham said.

“The Government has neither rejected nor responded to my complaint but has questioned my integrity. The Governor sought clarification on this and I informed him that these allegations are currently being addressed in the Court,” he stated.

Abraham has condemned what he called the Cabinet’s utter failure to address his serious allegations against CM Siddaramaiah during a marathon three-hour meeting. He has accused the Council of Ministers of evading accountability.

Abraham’s remarks were a direct rebuke of the Cabinet’s incompetence, stating, “They could not even answer one of my allegations against the Chief Minister. Despite three hours of deliberation, they failed to address any of my concerns and instead labelled me as a bad man.”