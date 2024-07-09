MUDA officials accountable for lapses, says H.V. Rajeev
MUDA officials accountable for lapses, says H.V. Rajeev

July 9, 2024

‘Members only frame policies while officials execute, so action must be taken against officials’

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the MUDA scam has hit national headlines for gross irregularities in the allocation of alternative sites under the 50:50 ratio plan, involving thousands of crores of rupees, Congress leader and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev has asserted that MUDA members only frame policies while MUDA officials and staff execute them.

Addressing a press meet at Indira Gandhi Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station this morning, Rajeev, who served as the MUDA Chairman for over two years during the previous BJP Government, said that MUDA passes resolutions on matters only in the presence of MUDA members, which include MLAs, MLCs and top MUDA officials.

“MUDA will pass suitable resolutions after reviewing previous judgments from the Supreme Court, High Court and other Courts of law on matters discussed in the meetings. However, MUDA Members are not involved in the implementation of resolutions or policies. As such, the officials and staff should be held accountable for any lapses, irregularities or wrongdoings in the execution of these resolutions or breaches of policy regulations,” he maintained.

When asked about the alleged irregularities in the allocation of alternative sites to the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Rajeev said he knows nothing about the matter and hence cannot comment.

Regarding the mention of his name by the previous Deputy Commissioner in his report to the Government on the alleged scam, Rajeev said that DC, as an official  member of MUDA, was present at the meetings and should have raised questions or pointed out lapses if any at that time.

Maintaining that he does not know why his name has figured in the DC’s report, he said that now that Government has ordered a probe, everything will be unearthed soon with the submission of the report.

Searching