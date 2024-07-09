MP reviews ongoing rail infrastructure projects

July 9, 2024

Interacts with passengers on amenities; discusses expansion plan with officers

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing Railway infrastructural developments.

He met Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mysuru Division Shilpi Agarwal and other officials, who briefed him on various significant projects, including the Mysuru yard expansion.

The DRM provided an overview of the expansion plans and the progress of the Mysuru yard, highlighting key milestones achieved and forthcoming stages of development. The briefing emphasised the strategic importance of these expansions in enhancing the operational efficiency and capacity of the Mysuru Railway network.

Following the briefing, the MP and senior officials visited Mysuru Railway Station and Mysuru Rail Museum. The visit included a thorough inspection of the station’s amenities and passenger facilities.

Yaduveer assessed the current infrastructure, including platforms, washroom facilities, waiting areas and various passenger services such as the booking office, escalators and circulating area, ensuring they meet the standards and expectations of the travelling public, thus making their travel an enjoyable experience.

Mysuru Railway Station is undergoing significant improvements aimed at providing better services and facilities to passengers. The DRM highlighted recent upgrades, including the installation of new amenities, as well as enhanced security measures with CCTV installations and baggage scanners.

These efforts are part of a broader initiative to modernise the Railway Station and make it more accessible and convenient for passengers. Yaduveer also interacted with passengers, understood their grievances and instructed the officials to take immediate action.

Infrastructure and services

The MP expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the projects and appreciated the efforts of the Railway officials in enhancing the infrastructure and services. He underscored the importance of the timely completion of the projects to ensure that the benefits reach the people at the earliest.

Yaduveer highlighted that his ancestors have always been inspirational in preserving the heritage identity of Mysuru City and expressed his desire for Mysuru Railway Station to be developed as a model railway station within Indian Railways.

He assured all assistance towards the development of robust Railway infrastructure, aimed at fostering economic growth, tourism and improving the quality of life.

“The connectivity from Mysuru Railway Station to all major cities in India needs to be planned and the introduction of new trains from Mysuru Station has been discussed. This will be taken up with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State V. Somanna and made a reality soon,” said Yaduveer.

The MP also said, “I want to reiterate my commitment towards the development of Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency. I have already called DISHA meetings in the respective districts and will ensure better development works in the Constituency.”