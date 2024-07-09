City Police re-launch foot patrolling

July 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The foot patrol or beat Police system has been around as long as modern-day policing itself. However, the system of motorised patrols has become more popular due to their perceived efficiency.

The Mysuru City Police have re-launched the foot patrolling system, where officers and staff from respective Police Stations walk near parks, deserted areas, shopping centres and semi-urban areas in Mysuru to increase visibility and curb crime.

A foot patrolling drive was launched on July 7 from 6 pm to 9 pm across the city, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, involving ACPs, Inspectors, Sub- Inspectors, ASIs, Head Constables and Constables.

“Foot patrols increase Police visibility in busy areas, enhance our citizens’ feeling of safety, and build bridges between citizens and Police. Beat officers and staff have an intimate knowledge of their area, often knowing shopkeepers and regulars by name,” Muthuraj told Star of Mysore this morning.

“We also interact with citizens and respond to calls for service within their area. With this, the Police can identify suspects due to the extensive knowledge base they develop while on foot patrol,” Muthuraj added.

Foot patrolling instils a level of fear and deterrence among criminals targeting lone walkers at night. These foot patrols will be conducted regularly to protect pedestrians and riders from mugging and other attacks, DCP Muthuraj said.

Seeing the jurisdictional Policemen on foot, residents appreciated the initiative, hoping for a higher degree of security. In many cases, residents offered food and water to the patrolling Policemen, fostering a sense of bonding between the men in uniform and the residents.

This system will help prevent robberies, thefts, petty crimes, and chain-snatching.

Residents noted that foot patrolling needs to be regular, especially in areas with higher residential presence, which tend to attract more criminals due to the higher mobility of the vulnerable population on the roads, especially women and the elderly.