Chief Minister’s name in MUDA scam: MP Yaduveer seeks CBI probe

July 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is being heard in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, it is right to hand handover the probe to the CBI, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Reacting to MUDA scam on Monday, Yaduveer said that as the issue was a serious one and there is a need for a thorough probe and added that as the name of CM Siddaramaiah is heard in the scam, the case should be handed over to the CBI.

“A meeting on the development of Kodagu has already been held. DISHA meeting was supposed to be held in Mysuru but the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) has asked for some time. I have held progress review meetings pertaining to Railway projects. A meeting regarding expansion of the runway of Mysore Airport at Mandakalli will be held on Wednesday (tomorrow) and I will try hard to bring development projects at the earliest,” the MP said.

Just like the Office at CADA in Mysuru, an Office will be opened in Madikeri so that public can meet him and his personal assistant, Yaduveer said and added that the people of Mysuru and Kodagu have many expectations and he would work hard to fulfil the same.