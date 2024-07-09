MUDA meeting postponed; public services take a hit
July 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As the investigation into MUDA scams is underway and files are being examined by the inquiry committee, all public service sections have been shut and no applications are being accepted.

Services like khata registration, transfer, e-khata, lease-cum-sale deeds, official land records site plans, completion reports, title deeds, common meetings, decisions on tenders and the implementation of new projects are not being conducted or authorised, following a clear directive from the Government to halt such services. Even the MUDA meeting scheduled for July 12 has been postponed.

As a result, the usually bustling MUDA corridors, filled with the public, officers, elected representatives, touts and agents, now wear a deserted look. Only a few officers in the accounts department are present, continuing the process of tax payment. No other activities are                                                            taking place.

