MLC Vishwanath trashes claims; says MUDA favoured CM’s wife

July 9, 2024

‘CM’s wife was allotted 13 sites in Vijayanagar though there were 800 vacant sites at Devanur’

Mysore/Mysuru: Rubbishing the Congress leaders’ claims that he is a ‘costly’ beneficiary of MUDA’s largesse in the allotment of alternative sites, which has turned into a huge scam involving thousands of crores of rupees, MLC A.H. Vishwanath dismissed the allegations made by Congress MLA K. Harishgowda, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda and other Congress leaders.

He clarified that his wife was allotted an alternative site because the original site in Devanur had a hugely uneven surface and a canal passing beside it.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Vishwanath strongly rebutted the Congress leaders’ claims, stating that his wife Shantamma was legally sanctioned a 40’x60’ site in Devanur Third Stage.

However, due to the Varuna Canal passing beside the site, making it uneven and unfit for building a house, his wife applied to MUDA for an alternative site. Subsequently, she was allotted an alternative site in Devanur Layout itself and not in any prime location as alleged by Congress leaders, he clarified.

Vishwanath asserted that MUDA had acted differently in the case of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, who has reportedly been allotted as many as 13 alternative sites in the prime locality of Vijayanagar. He questioned why the CM’s wife was shown undue favour?

Contending that there are as many as 800 vacant sites in Devanur, Vishwanath argued that MUDA could have allotted alternative sites to the CM’s wife there. He questioned why the Authority did not do so?

He pointed out that generally, only two sites are allotted for owners of notified land and a couple more in the case of land conversion. However, this was not the case with CM’s wife Parvathi, who was allotted 13 sites in the prime locality of Vijayanagar, which was a glaring irregularity on the part of MUDA.

Lashing out at MLA Harishgowda and MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda for making baseless allegations against him at a press meet yesterday, Vishwanath argued that there cannot be different laws for his wife and the wife of the CM.

He charged the CM and other Congress leaders with trying hard to defend themselves and save their skin by pinning the blame on the previous BJP Government.