HC Divisional Bench defers CM’s plea to Jan. 25
News

HC Divisional Bench defers CM’s plea to Jan. 25

December 6, 2024

Bengaluru:  The Division Bench of Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notices to the respondents in an appeal filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, challenging the permission granted by the Governor for a probe in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case. However, the Court has adjourned the hearing to Jan. 25, 2025.

The two-Judge Divisional Bench of Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Arvind also observed that, no stay can be granted on the order of single-Judge Bench. Also, no interpretation can be made in the application filed seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. The appeal can be filed at the respective single-Judge Bench.

During the proceedings, Advocate General A.G. Shashikiran informed the Court that notices had not been issued to the respondents yet. The Court directed the issuance of notices to the Governor, CBI and Lokayukta.

