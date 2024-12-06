SC directs State Govt. to pay relief to Mysuru land owners

December 6, 2024

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) has passed an order directing the Karnataka Government to pay compensation as per market rate, to the owner of two acres of land at Hinkal village in Mysuru district, acquired for developing Vijayanagar Layout back in 1986.

The Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan also remarked that, in such cases of compensation towards land acquisition, it cannot be held up for a longer period. The denial of compensation for a longer period is a violation of Right to Property as per Article 300A of the Constitution of India.

The Apex Court took cognisance of the plea of land owners Jayalakshmamma and others waiting for compensation towards their land acquired by the Government. They were represented by Senior Advocate Anand Sanjay M. Nooli.

The Bench also observed that, the officials failed to provide any substantial reasons for the delay in awarding compensation. The compensation must be paid to the land owners, according to the market price as on June 1, 2019, the Bench ordered the Special Land Acquisition Officer (SLAO).