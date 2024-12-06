‘Tainted’ babus invested ill-gotten wealth in various firms: Krishna

December 6, 2024

Mysuru: In a fresh trouble to former MUDA Commissioners, Right To Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna has lodged a complaint at the Lokayukta SP Office here, alleging that former MUDA Commissioners have invested ill-gotten wealth earned through the allotment of sites under 50:50 scheme in contravention of law, in various firms in the name of their family members as proxies.

Snehamayi Krishna has provided details about Rashmi, wife of former MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, who is a partner in four companies by investing crores of rupees. She is the Director of Stone Ventures, Cauvery Company, Vipasana Health Care and Akinova Health Care.

That apart, Dr. Natesh has purchased a flat in an apartment at Bogadi and 1.3 acres of land near Yelwal, said Krishna, who claims to have corroborative records in his possession.

Allegations appear true

Referring to the latest development, where ED has written to Lokayukta about its findings so far in the ongoing probe into the site scam at MUDA, Krishna said, at the outset the allegations made by me are proved correct.

H.V. Rajeev, former MUDA Chairman who claims to have allotted 14 sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, should come forth with the law that mandates the allotment of sites and the favourable Court order and release the documents to prove his claim.

“I have released sufficient documents to prove the illegalities in the allotment of sites. The statement of Rajeev, is a tactic to divert people’s attention,” he said.

CBI probe?

He also exuded confidence over the High Court considering his plea to hand over the probe into the allotment of sites, including that of CM’s wife Parvathi by MUDA to the CBI, with the application expected to be taken up for hearing on Dec. 10.